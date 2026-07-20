Turkiye's grain exports to Iraq hit $702M in H1

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq ranked as the largest importer of grains, pulses, oilseeds, and related products from Turkiye in the first half of this year, purchasing goods worth $701.95 million, Turkiye’s Food Exporters said on Sunday.

The Middle East is the largest regional market for these products, importing more than $1.79 billion, followed by Africa with over $1.475 billion and the European Union with more than $720 million.

Turkiye exported $5.847 billion worth of the sector’s products to 212 countries from January to June 2026. Sunflower seeds were the country's top export in the sector, generating $663 million, followed by chocolate and cocoa products at $500 million, and confectionery and biscuits at $486 million.

Ocak-Haziran döneminde hububat bakliyat yağlı tohumlar ve mamulleri sektörümüzün ihracatı, küresel ticarette yaşanan lojistik zorluklar ve jeopolitik belirsizlikler nedeniyle geçen yılın aynı dönemine göre yüzde 3,7 azalmasına rağmen, 5,8 milyar doları aştı. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xuvsgqSD3e — Türkiye Gıda İhracatçıları (@tgi_sk) July 7, 2026

Last year, Iraq ranked as the largest importer of grain, legumes, and oilseed products from southeastern Turkiye between January and November, with imports totaling $871.9 million, according to the Southeast Anatolian Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association (GAIB).