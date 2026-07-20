Turkiye's grain exports to Iraq hit $702M in H1

Turkiye's grain exports to Iraq hit $702M in H1
2026-07-20T07:12:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq ranked as the largest importer of grains, pulses, oilseeds, and related products from Turkiye in the first half of this year, purchasing goods worth $701.95 million, Turkiye’s Food Exporters said on Sunday.

The Middle East is the largest regional market for these products, importing more than $1.79 billion, followed by Africa with over $1.475 billion and the European Union with more than $720 million.

Turkiye exported $5.847 billion worth of the sector’s products to 212 countries from January to June 2026. Sunflower seeds were the country's top export in the sector, generating $663 million, followed by chocolate and cocoa products at $500 million, and confectionery and biscuits at $486 million.

Last year, Iraq ranked as the largest importer of grain, legumes, and oilseed products from southeastern Turkiye between January and November, with imports totaling $871.9 million, according to the Southeast Anatolian Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association (GAIB).

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