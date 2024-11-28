Iraqi-Turkish trade exchange approximates $10 billion in 10 months

Shafaq News/ The trade exchange between Iraq and Turkiye reached nearly 10 billion dollars over the past ten months, official announced.

On Thursday, the Vice Chairman of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamran Bajgar, stated told Shafaq News, "The Chamber of Commerce received a large trade delegation from the Turkish city of Van, where discussions were held on ways to enhance trade between the two sides."

"There are 1,591 Turkish companies operating in the Kurdistan Region, and the total trade exchange between Iraq and Turkiye during the past ten months amounted to 9.6 billion dollars, with 30% of this exchange attributed to the Kurdistan Region," he explained.

Bajgar also mentioned that discussions are ongoing to facilitate movement between Turkiye and Iraq.