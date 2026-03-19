President Barzani urges unity amid challenges in Eid Al-Fitr message

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended Eid Al-Fitr greetings on Thursday, calling for embracing the values of Eid as an opportunity to strengthen solidarity.

Barzani noted in a statement that the future should be viewed with optimism, affirming that the Kurdistan people, through resilience and unity, will overcome this difficult phase.

بمناسبة حلول عيد الفطر المبارك، أتوجه بأحر التهاني والتبريكات إلى عموم المسلمين في كوردستان والعراق والعالم أجمع. وأخص بالتهنئة عوائل وذوي الشهداء الشامخين، راجياً أن يكون هذا العيد فاتحة أمان وطمأنينة وسعادة للجميع.لنجعل من المعاني والرسالة السامية لهذا العيد، من تسامح وإبراء… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) March 19, 2026

Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, falls on March 20 this year, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Religious Affairs.