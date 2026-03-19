President Barzani urges unity amid challenges in Eid Al-Fitr message

President Barzani urges unity amid challenges in Eid Al-Fitr message
2026-03-19T16:09:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended Eid Al-Fitr greetings on Thursday, calling for embracing the values of Eid as an opportunity to strengthen solidarity.

Barzani noted in a statement that the future should be viewed with optimism, affirming that the Kurdistan people, through resilience and unity, will overcome this difficult phase.

Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, falls on March 20 this year, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Religious Affairs.

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