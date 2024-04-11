Kurdistan's president receives Eid al-Fitr greetings from world leaders

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, received several Eid al-Fitr greeting messages from world leaders on Thursday.

The messages came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

In their messages, the leaders extended greetings to Barzani on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and wished him success in his endeavors. They also expressed their hope that the holiday would be a time of peace and prosperity for all.

Modi, Pashinyan, and Çavuşoğlu also affirmed their countries' desire to develop relations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and smoking from dawn to dusk.