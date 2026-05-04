Hezbollah's Qassem: 'Greater Israel' will not materialize

Shafaq News- Beirut

The notion that Israel is advancing toward a "Greater Israel" will not come to pass, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem declared on Monday, condemning direct negotiations.

In a televised address, Qassem accused Israel of failing to honor any provisions of the ceasefire arrangement, citing more than 10,000 violations since the agreement took effect. "Lebanon remains the side under attack," he said, "and requires guarantees to protect its sovereignty and security."

Qassem urged Lebanese authorities to pursue only indirect negotiations with Israel, arguing that direct talks would primarily serve the political interests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hezbollah, he asserted, would continue to defend Lebanon's sovereignty.

A second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel took place on April 23 in the United States, following an initial session in Washington one week earlier, and three days after a US-backed ceasefire halting military operations between Hezbollah and Israel.

The ceasefire, extended by US President Donald Trump for an additional three weeks, has not halted Israeli military activity on the ground. Lebanon's Health Ministry recorded more than 8,500 Israeli violations since March 2 —including shelling, excavation and bulldozing operations, and the use of phosphorus munitions. From March 2 through May 3, Israeli strikes killed 2,679 people and wounded 8,229 others, according to ministry figures.