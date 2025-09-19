Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Shafaq News – Southern Lebanon

On Friday, the Israeli army carried out multiple airstrikes in southern Lebanon, killing a Hezbollah field commander and another member of the group.

In a post on X, Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee indicated that the strikes targeted Amer Hael Qusibani, identified as commander of Hezbollah’s Sinai complex, along with another operative in the Radwan Force, ''both involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah infrastructure in the region.''

Adraee noted that Israeli forces also struck a naval position near the Naqoura coast, used by Hezbollah to monitor Israeli troops, describing the activity as a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع يواصل سلسلة الاستهدافات ضد عناصر حزب الله في جنوب لبنان ويستهدف قطعة بحرية تم استخدامها لجمع المعلومات🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم وقضى على الإرهابي المدعو عامر هائل قصيباني قائد مجمع سيناي في حزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان. 🔸في غارة أخرى في وقت… pic.twitter.com/pFD2qIGqNx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 19, 2025

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that one person was killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a vehicle outside Tabnin Public Hospital.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the “silence of countries sponsoring the ceasefire,” calling it a serious failure that encourages attacks, and urged an immediate end to violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) also warned that the strikes “constitute a clear and flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701,’’pressing Israel to halt further strikes and withdraw fully from Lebanese territory.

Since the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, official data reveal that Israel has violated it more than 4,600 times, resulting in at least 261 deaths and over 650 injuries.