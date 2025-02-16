Pre-deadline Israeli airstrike kills two, injures four in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ At least two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday, marking a new escalation just days before the scheduled expiration of the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

According to NNA, the strike occurred on Jarjou’ Road in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region and resulted in the deaths of two individuals, while four women sustained injuries.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام - شهيدان و4 جرحى في الغارة على جرجوع https://t.co/S2UoAJ7Rwo — National News Agency (@NNALeb) February 15, 2025

The Israeli military confirmed the attack, saying it targeted a "prominent" Hezbollah air unit leader who had repeatedly violated agreements between Israel and Lebanon, including by overseeing drone launches toward Israeli territory.

#عاجل 🔸 أغارت طائرة لسلاح الجو قبل قليل بشكل موجه بدقة وبتوجيه استخباري من هيئة الاستخبارات على مخرب مركزي في الوحدة الجوية لحزب الله الارهابي في منطقة جنوب لبنان.🔸تم استهداف العنصر الإرهابي في أعقاب قيامه بخروقات متكررة تفاهمات الاتفاق بين إسرائيل ولبنان خلال الأسابيع… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 15, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli drone strike targeted the Al-Aqaba neighborhood on the outskirts of Ainata in the Bint Jbeil district, though no injuries were reported in that incident.

A ceasefire agreement, aimed at ending a year-long cross-border exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, has been in place since November 27.

The war, which escalated into an open confrontation in September 2024, saw Israel intensify airstrikes and launch ground incursions into southern Lebanon, resulting in over 4,000 Lebanese casualties and the displacement of more than a million people. Since then, Israel is alleged to have breached the ceasefire more than 52 times, causing at least 15 fatalities, including a Lebanese Army officer.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israeli forces were to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days in exchange for enhanced security support from the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). In return, Hezbollah was to withdraw from areas south of the Litani River and dismantle its remaining military infrastructure. Despite initial non-compliance with the withdrawal timeline, the agreement was later extended until February 18.

In recent weeks, both sides have accused each other of ceasefire violations. Israel has vowed to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities or transferring weapons. At the same time, an Israeli security official stated on Thursday that Israel is prepared to withdraw from Lebanese territory within the stipulated timeline. That same day, overnight airstrikes targeted Hezbollah military sites, which the Israeli army claimed housed weapons and launchers posing a direct threat to its civilians.

On the Lebanese side, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri rejected Israel’s demand to maintain forces in five locations in southern Lebanon beyond the February 18 deadline.

After discussions with American General Jasper Jeffers, co-chair of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, Berri said, "The Americans informed me that the Israeli occupation will withdraw from the villages it still occupies by February 18, but it will remain in five locations. On behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, I informed them of our absolute rejection of this."