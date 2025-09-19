Israel strikes near hospital in southern Lebanon, killing one

Israel strikes near hospital in southern Lebanon, killing one
2025-09-19T14:40:19+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

A Lebanese man was killed and three others wounded on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a car parked at the entrance of Tabnin Public Hospital, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The incident comes one day after Israeli bombardments struck five villages in southern Lebanon; those strikes followed warnings from Israeli forces for civilians to evacuate buildings that were subsequently targeted.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon