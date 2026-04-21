Hezbollah announces first operation since ceasefire amid Israeli breaches

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Tuesday announced its first attack since a ceasefire with Israel took effect on April 17, framing the operation as a response to more than 200 Israeli breaches, including strikes on civilians and the destruction of homes.

In a statement, the group said it launched rockets and attack drones at an Israeli artillery site in the Kfar Giladi settlement at 18:50 local time, identifying it as the source of recent shelling toward Yohmor al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army had accused Hezbollah of firing rockets toward its forces in southern Lebanon, describing the incident as “a ceasefire violation.” It indicated that the projectiles targeted troops in the Rab al-Thalathin area and confirmed a strike on the launch site shortly afterward.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under its terms, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that its official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in “self-defense.”

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research has recorded around 220 Israeli violations, including airspace breaches, artillery fire, airstrikes, and ground activity. Lebanese media also reported continued operations in the south, including home demolitions in Beit Lif, intermittent shelling in Yohmor al-Shaqif, and a large explosion accompanied by artillery fire in Houla.

Since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

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