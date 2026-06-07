6+ Israeli casualties in shooting near West Bank

Shafaq News- Middle East

One Israeli was killed and at least five others wounded in a shooting attack across several locations in the Sharon region near the West Bank’s Qalqilya on Sunday, before Israeli police killed the alleged lone attacker.

Cited by Israeli media, Police Commissioner Danny Levy claimed that there was no additional suspect beyond the attacker, ending an earlier manhunt involving police, the military, and the Shin Bet security agency.

The shooting began near the Kochav Yair settlement, close to Qalqilya, and continued toward the settlements of Tzur Yitzhak, Tzur Natan, and Salit, according to Israeli outlets, which identified the attacker as an “Arab citizen of Israel” from Al-Taybeh.

Hamas later praised the shooting and a separate attack at the Efrat Junction south of Bethlehem, describing both as a response to Israel's war in Gaza and its actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem. The group did not claim responsibility.

Israeli settlement expansion, land confiscation, killings, arrests, displacement, and settler attacks would not bring security or stability, but would instead lead to further confrontation and resistance, the group added.