Israeli attacks leave 6+ casualties in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes killed three people and wounded three others in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to Lebanese media, while Hezbollah continued retaliatory operations against Israeli forces.

Lebanese outlets reported air, drone, and artillery attacks across the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Jezzine. A drone also flew at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburb (Dahiyeh), as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich referenced the area in a one-word post on X, writing: “Dahiyeh!” The post came days after Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned of strikes on the suburb if attacks on northern Israel continued.

Local media also said that two Syrians were killed and a third person wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle on the Wata Abba road between Abba and Al-Dweir. Another person was killed in a strike on a motorcycle on the Zefta road, while two others were wounded in an attack on Al-Shahabiyeh.

A day earlier, an Israeli strike on Al-Saksakiyeh in Saida district killed two women and wounded 22 people, including three children and a woman, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Local reports further indicated that another strike on Jwaya killed three members of one family and wounded another person.

The ministry said Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 6 had killed 3,593 people and wounded 10,990 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, announced five operations on Sunday, targeting a Merkava tank and Israeli troop concentrations near Hadatha, gatherings of soldiers and vehicles around Yohmor Al-Shaqif with rockets and artillery, and an Israeli army command headquarters in Al-Naqoura with an attack drone.

On June 3, a ceasefire framework was announced in Washington following direct Lebanese-Israeli negotiations. The proposal conditions a complete ceasefire on a halt to Hezbollah attacks and the withdrawal of its operatives from south of the Litani River. Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected the framework, describing it as “capitulation,” while President Joseph Aoun called it Lebanon's “final chance” to end the war.