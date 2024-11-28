Erbil hosts high-level meeting to strengthen trade ties with India

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry received leading Indian companies, led by India’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting was attended by, Vice Chairman of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamran Salah Bajgar, along with officials and several local businessmen. They welcomed Madan Gopal, India’s Consul General in Erbil, accompanied by a delegation of 25 companies and traders specializing in the food sector.

According to a statement, “the meeting occurred in light of the favorable conditions for business and investment in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in Erbil, which continues to attract business delegations.”

During the meeting, “Bajgar highlighted the growing trade relations between India and the Kurdistan Region, noting that trade volume has been increasing annually.” He expressed the region’s desire to expand trade cooperation with India across all sectors and affirmed the Chamber’s readiness to coordinate and support Indian businesses and traders.

On his side, Madan Gopal noted that “the Indian Consulate provides full support and facilitation for businesses and traders in the Kurdistan Region, especially members of the chamber”. Additionally, He mentioned facilitating travel for tourists from the region visiting India.

He announced that “two international exhibitions will be held in India early next year, expressing his hope that several companies from the Kurdistan Region will participate.” The Indian Consul also encouraged the Erbil Chamber of Commerce to organize a trade delegation to India to explore its latest products, particularly in technology.

Gopal highlighted India’s position as a significant global exporter while also being a vast consumer market. He encouraged businesses and traders in the Kurdistan Region to export their products to India.