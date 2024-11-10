Kurdistan’s Ministry of Labor Kicks off Job Fair with 5,000 opportunities

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs hosted the International Job Fair and launched the Job-Matching Platform in Erbil.

“Job Fair and Launch of the Job Matching Platform”, which began on November 10, will run for three days under the sponsorship of the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. The fair is hosted in collaboration with the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with participation from several technology companies.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, 100 companies and civil society organizations attended the event, aiming to connect job seekers with potential employers.

Zakia Mulla Saleh, Deputy Minister of Labor, stated in her opening remarks, "We have provided social security to over 110,000 local and foreign workers in the Kurdistan Region over the past five years."

She added that the ministry has conducted training and educational workshops for more than 50,000 workers at specialized centers across the region. According to Saleh, the fair is offering over 5,000 job opportunities across various sectors, facilitated by 100 companies and both local and international organizations.