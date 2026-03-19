Airstrike hits PMF site in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

An airstrike targeted a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in northeastern Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The attack hit the PMF's sixth Brigade, but information on casualties and the extent of damage remains limited. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances.

The PMF, a state-recognized security force under Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief, has faced multiple attacks since the Iranian, American, and Israeli war began on November 28. Earlier today, Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization and a senior PMF commander, noted that the strikes claimed more than 60 PMF personnel and wounded around 100.