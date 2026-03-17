Airstrike wounds three at PMF base in Iraqi capital

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Al-Anbar

An airstrike struck a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site north of Baghdad on Tuesday, wounding three people, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News the strike targeted a headquarters of Brigade 12 in the al-Nibai area, with no confirmed fatalities so far.

Security forces imposed tight measures around the site following the attack.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, another source denied social media reports claiming Iraqi army units and supporting forces had withdrawn from checkpoints in al-Qaim district, western al-Anbar, leaving PMF elements alone at those positions.