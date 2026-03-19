PMF brands American strikes "blatant aggression" against Iraqi sovereignty

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) condemned on Thursday the American airstrikes targeting its facilities in Al-Anbar and Nineveh provinces, describing the sites as administrative locations that posed no threat.

In a statement, the group branded the attacks “blatant aggression” and a serious violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, warning that the escalation could not be treated as an isolated event. It also argued that targeting official security institutions within the state system represented a direct challenge to Iraq’s stability and the security of its people.

Calling for a unified national stance and a responsible approach from all political forces to protect Iraq’s sovereignty, the PMF reaffirmed its commitment to operate within the framework of the state, supporting Iraqi security forces in safeguarding the country, while reserving the right to take lawful measures under international law to prevent similar incidents.

A state-recognized security force that operates under the authority of Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief, the PMF has faced multiple attacks since the start of the Iranian, American, and Israeli war on November 28. Earlier today, Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization and part of the PMF, reported that the strikes have left more than 60 PMF personnel dead and around 100 wounded.

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