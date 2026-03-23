Iran braces power grid for possible US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran placed its energy sector on full alert after US President Donald Trump threatened to target the country’s power infrastructure, the Iranian Ministry of Energy said on Monday.

In a statement, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi confirmed that technical teams and specialists had entered a state of full readiness, adding that electricity production exceeds domestic demand to reassure the public.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined a 48-hour deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without conditions. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!,” he wrote.

Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv’s political and security leadership is examining the option of launching a wide-ranging attack on Iranian energy infrastructure, citing growing support within the cabinet as the deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, the Iranian cyber group, “Hanzala,” released maps and detailed data related to water and electricity infrastructure in Israel and nearby areas. The group added that all precise coordinates of such facilities have been recorded in Iran’s target bank, warning that any strike on Iranian infrastructure would trigger a response “beyond proportional retaliation.”

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any attack on the country’s electricity grid would be met with strikes on Israel’s power infrastructure as well as US bases in the region. It also stressed that Tehran could fully close the Strait of Hormuz and target all American interests across the region.