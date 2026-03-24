15+ casualties in Iraq’s Al-Anbar strike

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An overnight airstrike targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site inside Habbaniyah Base in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, leaving 18 people dead or wounded, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The strike, of “unknown origin,” killed five fighters and injured 13 others, several of them critically. The toll remains preliminary and could rise as authorities continue assessing the damage.

Among the dead was Saad Duwai, the PMF’s operations commander in Al-Anbar, whose death was later confirmed in an official statement by the force. The fate of the PMF intelligence chief in eastern Al-Anbar, along with another senior figure, remains unclear.