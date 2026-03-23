PMF commander killed in strike in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Saad Dawi, commander of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) operations in Al-Anbar, was killed along with several officials and fighters in a strike on Habbaniyah Base on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike targeted a facility in the al-Hadhba area inside the base, which was being used by Dawi, the source said. Initial information indicates the attack was direct and timed during a meeting inside the site, resulting in multiple fatalities among those present.

The fate of the PMF intelligence chief in eastern Al-Anbar and another senior figure remains unclear, according to the source.