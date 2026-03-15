Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel faced new rocket and drone attacks, hitting both its northern and southern regions, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Channel 12, emergency teams confirmed the latest strikes targeted Haifa, the eastern Negev, and surrounding areas. Sirens sounded across Acre, the Haifa Bay industrial zone, and the Galilee as rockets were detected from Lebanon. A rocket aimed at Acre was intercepted.

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 52nd and 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, claiming its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, confirmed the attacks targeted Israel and four US military bases in Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported powerful explosions in Hamedan and Isfahan and ongoing fighter jet activity. The coverage also mentioned several US and Israeli airstrikes over multiple regions, with Iranian air defense systems deployed.

The precise targets hit in these latest strikes have not been disclosed.