Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel on Sunday carried out several airstrikes on Iranian military facilities linked to missile and naval mine production, following a new wave of missile launches from Tehran toward Israeli targets.

On X, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee indicated that Israeli Air Forces struck multiple targets in Tehran, focusing on temporary facilities and weapons production sites. He described the locations as “a central hub in Iran’s military production network,” tying the strikes to efforts to weaken the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

#عاجل ❌جيش الدفاع انجز موجة غارات اضافية في طهران مستهدفًا مقرات مؤقتة أُنشئت ومواقع لإنتاج وسائل قتالية⭕️استكمل سلاح الجو أمس (السبت) موجة واسعة من الغارات استهدفت بنى تحتية تابعة للنظام الإيراني في قلب طهران.❌في إطار هذه الغارات وسع جيش الدفاع ضرباته للبنى التحتية الخاصة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 29, 2026

Iranian state-run Fars Agency reported that 12 people sustained injuries in Israeli strikes on residential areas in western and northern Tehran, while five others were killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on a coastal pier in Bandar Khamir, in Hormozgan province.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Home Front Command recorded sirens across southern areas, including Dimona and Beersheba, raising the total number of alerts to 40 over the past 24 hours. Loud explosions were also heard in the Negev and Arad after Iranian missile fire targeting southern Israel, with Channel 12 reporting no injuries. Three additional missiles were launched toward central Israel; two were intercepted, while the third landed in an open area, with no casualties confirmed.

#بيان | تؤكد وزارة الخارجية على أن الهجمات الغادرة والجبانة التي استهدفت سلطنة عُمان مؤخرا لم يعلن عن مسؤوليتها أي طرف ومازالت الجهات المختصة تتقصى مصدرها الحقيقي ودوافعها، وإذ تستنكر سلطنة عُمان وتدين الحرب الجارية وكافة أعمال العنف والاستهدافات العسكرية على جميع دول المنطقة،… pic.twitter.com/zoKD48TzeK — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) March 29, 2026

In Oman, the Foreign Ministry conveyed that authorities are investigating the “unclaimed attacks” that temporarily halted operations at the port of Salalah and injured one worker. The suspension is expected to last around 48 hours, while officials condemned the incidents and called for restraint and a return to diplomacy.