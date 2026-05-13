Saudi airplanes struck factions in Iraq during war

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi fighter jets bombed targets linked to Iran-backed Shi'ite factions in Iraq during theIran war with Israel and the US, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The strikes were carried out near the Saudi northern border with Iraq, two sources noted, adding that some strikes took place ​around the time of the April 7 ceasefire. “They targeted sites from which drone and missile attacks were launched at Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.”

“Hundreds of the drones that targeted the Gulf emanated from Iraq,” all the sources said.

Iraqi sources told Reuters that rocket attacks were launched on at least two occasions from Kuwaiti territory on Iraq. One set of strikes hit a faction's positions in southern Iraq in ​April, killing several fighters and destroying a facility used by Kataib Hezbollah for communications and drone operations.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia launched strikes directly on Iran during the war in retaliation for attacks on the kingdom, the first time Riyadh ​is known to have hit Iranian soil. The UAE also carried out similar strikes on Iran, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

On March 25, six Arab countries called on Iraq’s government to take action to stop attacks launched by armed factions from Iraqi territory against neighboring states, warning that failure to do so could lead to further escalation. Later on April 2, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee, a coalition of Iran-aligned armed factions, called on the government to sanction Jordan by closing border crossings and halting oil supplies, accusing it of facilitating attacks on Iraqi forces.