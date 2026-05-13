Iran’s Araghchi: Kuwait attack on vessel aimed at sowing discord

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Kuwait on Wednesday of carrying out an “illegal” attack on an Iranian boat in the Gulf, warning that Tehran “reserves the right to respond.”

Kuwaiti forces, Araghchi argued, detained Iranian nationals in the attack “in [a] clear attempt to sow discord” and demanded their immediate release. He also claimed the incident occurred near an island used by the United States to launch operations against Iran.

In clear attempt to sow discord, Kuwait has unlawfully attacked an Iranian boat and detained 4 of our citizens in the Persian Gulf. This illegal act took place near island used by the U.S. to attack Iran.We demand immediate release of our nationals and reserve right to respond. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 13, 2026

On Tuesday, Kuwaiti authorities arrested four individuals reportedly linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after they allegedly attempted to infiltrate Kuwaiti territory by sea. Following the incident, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Toutounchi, delivering an official protest note which condemned it as a "hostile" act and a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry later maintained that the individuals had not intentionally entered Kuwaiti waters, stating that they had been conducting a routine maritime patrol before a technical malfunction in the vessel’s navigation and guidance systems caused it to drift into Kuwaiti territorial waters.