Iran’s Araghchi: Kuwait attack on vessel aimed at sowing discord

Iran’s Araghchi: Kuwait attack on vessel aimed at sowing discord
2026-05-13T19:33:17+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Kuwait on Wednesday of carrying out an “illegal” attack on an Iranian boat in the Gulf, warning that Tehran “reserves the right to respond.”

Kuwaiti forces, Araghchi argued, detained Iranian nationals in the attack “in [a] clear attempt to sow discord” and demanded their immediate release. He also claimed the incident occurred near an island used by the United States to launch operations against Iran.

On Tuesday, Kuwaiti authorities arrested four individuals reportedly linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after they allegedly attempted to infiltrate Kuwaiti territory by sea. Following the incident, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Toutounchi, delivering an official protest note which condemned it as a "hostile" act and a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry later maintained that the individuals had not intentionally entered Kuwaiti waters, stating that they had been conducting a routine maritime patrol before a technical malfunction in the vessel’s navigation and guidance systems caused it to drift into Kuwaiti territorial waters.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon