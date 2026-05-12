Kuwait arrests four suspected IRGC infiltrators, Bahrain jails three for life

Shafaq News- Kuwait City/ Manama

Kuwait arrested four alleged infiltrators accused of links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday, while Bahrain handed down three life sentences in separate security-related cases tied to the group.

According to Kuwait’s Interior Ministry, cited by state-run KUNA, the suspects, who attempted to enter the country by sea to carry out “hostile acts,” confessed during questioning to belonging to the IRGC. Investigators claimed the group had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island aboard a rented fishing boat to conduct operations targeting Kuwait, where they later clashed with security forces, injuring one serviceman while two members of the group reportedly escaped.

استكمالًا لبيان وزارة الدفاع بشأن القبض على 4 متسللين حاولوا دخول البلاد بحرًا وزارة الداخلية: اعتراف مجموعة المتسللين إلى أراضي الكويت أثناء التحقيق معهم بانتمائهم إلى الحرس الثوري في الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية- اعترفوا بتكليفهم بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان على متن قارب صيد… pic.twitter.com/9YX668nuyJ — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) May 12, 2026

In Bahrain, the High Criminal Court sentenced a woman convicted of operating a social media account that published coordinates and images of sensitive sites, alongside two defendants accused of supporting militant activities and gathering intelligence on key facilities for Iranian-linked operatives. The rulings also included confiscation orders and fines of 10,000 Bahraini dinars ($26,500) for two of the defendants.

السجن المؤبد لمتهمة سعت وتخابرت مع الحرس الثوري الإيراني الإرهابي للقيام بأعمال عدائية ضد مملكة البحرين والإضرار بمصالحها القوميةhttps://t.co/7FTqhkMCTv — وكالة أنباء البحرين (@bna_ar) May 12, 2026

الحكم بالسجن المؤبد لمتهمين تخابرا مع الحرس الثوري الإيراني الإرهابي للقيام بأعمال عدائية إرهابية ضد مملكة البحرينhttps://t.co/NI8Nvr2QUI — وكالة أنباء البحرين (@bna_ar) May 12, 2026

Earlier this month, Bahraini authorities arrested 41 people accused of links to the IRGC and adherence to the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih —a Shia political doctrine developed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini— the Interior Ministry said.