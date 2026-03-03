Iran claims strike on US Base in Bahrain as Israel, US hit Iranian sites

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday destroyed the main command headquarters and staff building at a US military base in Bahrain, as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran entered its fourth day.

In a statement, the IRGC said it targeted the building using 20 drones and three missiles, describing the attack as part of its response to ongoing operations against Iran. The United States has not immediately confirmed the claim.

The development comes as regional tensions continue to escalate for the fourth consecutive day, with cross-border strikes reported between Iran, Israel, and US forces.

Israel’s military also reported that it eliminated personnel from the Iranian regime’s air defense system “who sought to harm our forces,” adding that its air force continues to strike Iranian ballistic missile launch platforms.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces destroyed command-and-control facilities belonging to the IRGC during operations in Iran. It also destroyed air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airports as part of its ongoing campaign.