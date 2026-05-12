Kuwait protests to Iran over alleged IRGC infiltration attempt

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Toutounchi on Tuesday, delivering an official protest note over “an attempted armed infiltration” reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamad Suleiman Al-Mashaan called on Tehran to “immediately and unconditionally” halt such “hostile” actions, holding Iran fully responsible for what he described as a flagrant violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty and a breach of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026.

استدعت وزارة الخارجية، ممثلة بسعادة السفير حمد سليمان المشعان، نائب وزير الخارجية، اليوم الثلاثاء الموافق 12 مايو 2026، سعادة السفير محمد توتونجي، سفير الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية لدى دولة الكويت، حيث تم تسليمه مذكرة احتجاج على إثر قيام مجموعة مسلحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري… pic.twitter.com/7K4iCDtIkG — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) May 12, 2026

Kuwait, he said, reserves the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and may take any measures it deems necessary to protect its sovereignty, territorial security, and residents.

Earlier today, Kuwaiti authorities arrested four alleged infiltrators accused of links to the IRGC. According to Kuwait’s Interior Ministry, cited by state-run KUNA, the suspects, who attempted to enter the country by sea to carry out “hostile acts,” confessed during questioning to belonging to the IRGC.

Investigators claimed the group had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island aboard a rented fishing boat to conduct operations targeting Kuwait, where they later clashed with security forces, injuring one serviceman while two members of the group reportedly escaped.