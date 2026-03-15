Iran targets three US bases in Iraq and Kuwait

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday the targeting of Israel and three US military bases in Iraq and Kuwait, as part of the 52nd wave of military operations against Israel and US bases.

In a statement, the IRGC clarified that missiles and drones were used in this wave, adding that the Harir base in Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, and Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait were attacked.

The IRGC also said it would continue pursuing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating it would “track and target him with force if he is still alive.” The statement referred to what it described as uncertainty surrounding Netanyahu’s fate and the possibility that he had been killed or fled with his family from Israel, stressing, “ the situation reflected internal turmoil within Israel.”