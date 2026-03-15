Bahrain dismantles IRGC spy ring

Shafaq News- Manama

Bahrain detained five individuals for collaborating with Iran and threatening national security, the Ministry of Interior reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that a sixth suspect remains at large outside the country, revealing that the detainees had collected and transmitted “accurate and sensitive information” to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“The arrested individuals recruited others to carry out operations against Bahrain, targeting state institutions, security agencies, and economic entities,” the statement added, explaining that the suspects photographed and mapped key sites, including hotels, potentially facilitating attacks.

Five arrested for collecting and passing sensitive information to Iranian Revolutionary Guardhttps://t.co/XfCp2wZp7J — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 15, 2026

On February 28, the United States and Israel struck Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction, civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior IRGC commanders. Iran later launched retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.