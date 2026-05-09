Bahrain detains 41 people over alleged IRGC links

Shafaq News- Manama

Bahraini authorities arrested 41 people accused of links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the ideology of Wilayat Al-Faqih (a Shia political doctrine developed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini), the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Investigations led by the public prosecution also involve cases related to “sympathy with the blatant Iranian aggression.”

وزارة الداخلية : القبض على التنظيم الرئيسي المرتبط بالحرس الثوري الإيرانيhttps://t.co/yE9V2QXhlc — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) May 9, 2026

Last week, Bahrain’s High Criminal Courtsentenced five people to life imprisonment in two espionage cases linked to the IRGC. Bahraini courts also issued prison terms ranging from one to 10 years in 22 additional cases related to “Iranian-linked hostile activities.”