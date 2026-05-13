Lebanon accuses Iran at UN of fueling war with Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon filed a complaint with the UN Security Council accusing Iran of interfering in the country’s internal affairs and drawing it into conflict with Israel against the will of its constitutional institutions, Lebanon’s permanent representative to the United Nations said Wednesday.

According to Lebanese media, Ambassador Ahmad Arafa said Beirut is seeking accountability under international law for “Iranian actions that harmed Lebanese interests and led to a devastating war with catastrophic consequences.”

Arafa indicated that the complaint accuses Iranian institutions, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), of unlawful activities and of openly disregarding decisions issued by the Lebanese government. He said thousands of people in Lebanon had been killed or wounded, more than one million displaced, and large parts of the country severely damaged, while Israel established security zones inside Lebanese territory.

According to the complaint, the latest escalation began "after Hezbollah launched attacks on northern Israel on March 2, 2026," as cited by Lebanon’s MTV channel. The filing also accused Tehran of ignoring a Lebanese government order expelling Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani and demanding his departure before March 29, 2026, describing the move as a violation of the Vienna Convention.

Lebanese authorities have gradually tightened state control over Beirut airport, the capital’s port, and border crossings with Syria since the 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, amid efforts to curb the group’s access to Iranian weapons and funding.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty

The Lebanese government declared the Iranian ambassador persona non grata in March after remarks deemed “interference” in Lebanese affairs and reports alleging the Iranian embassy had issued diplomatic passports to IRGC members.

Local reports have also circulated about alleged IRGC presence at civilian sites in Beirut later targeted in Israeli strikes.