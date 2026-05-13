Disarmament dispute shadows Al-Zaidi cabinet vote as blocs unveil nominees

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Debate over restricting weapons to Iraqi state control has emerged as a key obstacle ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary vote on Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet, as major political blocs continued unveiling ministerial nominees amid unresolved negotiations.

Sadiqoon Movement, the political wing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq armed group, said Wednesday that its participation in the incoming government would depend on discussions surrounding the “file of restricting weapons according to the vision of the religious authority.”

Political sources told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi is attempting to form a cabinet that avoids direct confrontation with the US position on armed factions while preserving internal balances within the Shiite ruling Coordination Framework.

Naeem Al-Aboudi, political aide to Qais Al-Khazali, said during an interview on Al-Ahd TV that Sadiqoon “will join the government after discussing the issue of restricting weapons,” adding that the movement had been “the first to call for regulating weapons.”

He added that Sadiqoun’s ministerial share in Al-Zaidi’s government “would be delayed” until discussions are completed, without elaborating further.

The movement holds 28 seats in Iraq’s parliament and recently strengthened its influence after senior member Adnan Fayhan was elected first deputy speaker of parliament.

Negotiations over cabinet formation are face mounting pressure tied to factions refusing to disarm. A political source previously told Shafaq News that a committee formed by Al-Zaidi categorized armed groups, including political factions with military wings represented in government, and informed them they must end armed activity outside state institutions.

According to the source, some factions continue to attach conditions to disarmament and integration efforts despite calls to accelerate the handover of weapons and absorb fighters into state structures.

Earlier this month, the United States Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on officials and figures allegedly tied to armed groups loyal to Iran, including leaders within Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, which Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2020.

Meanwhile, National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement,led by Ammar Al-Hakim, announced the nomination of Faleh Al-Sari for finance minister and Safaa Al-Kinani for youth and sports minister.

The parliamentary bloc of Taqaddum Party also revealed nominations for Mohammed Nouri Al-Karbouli as industry minister and Abdul Karim Abtan as education minister.

A source close to Al-Zaidi told Shafaq News that the prime minister-designate has yet to finalize several cabinet positions and is still reviewing names submitted by political blocs.

The source said Al-Zaidi has held intensive meetings with a special team examining candidates’ backgrounds and may postpone decisions on some ministries until shortly before the confidence vote. The source added that Al-Zaidi requested replacements for some nominees after raising concerns regarding several proposed candidates.

Iraq’s parliament has officially scheduled Thursday, May 14, for the vote on Al-Zaidi’s cabinet. He was tasked with forming the government on April 27, 2026, succeeding caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead