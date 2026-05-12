Faction disarmament dispute stalls Iraq cabinet formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Disagreements over disarming armed factions and disputes among political blocs over key ministries are delaying the announcement of Iraq’s new government lineup, with political sources warning Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi could withdraw from the process altogether.

One of the main obstacles stems from a committee formed by Al-Zaidi and the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework to oversee efforts to restrict weapons to state control, a political source told Shafaq News, adding that several armed factions continue to reject surrendering their weapons due to uncertainty over “who would ultimately control the arsenals and how they would be handled.”

The committee reportedly divided the factions into four categories, including groups formally integrated into the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) but still maintaining separate armed identities and command structures, such as Saraya Al-Salam and Saraya Ashura.

“Other factions that participated alongside Iran in the recent regional war are also resisting proposals to hand over weapons to Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service,” the source continued, noting that Al-Zaidi proposed personally supervising the transfer of arms to a state security institution.

The discussions also include armed wings affiliated with political parties holding representation in government, which would be required to dissolve structures operating outside official military and security institutions. The source indicated that some factions “responded positively” to integration proposals, while others “continue to negotiate conditions tied to disarmament.”

The issue emerged after the Coordination Framework agreed with Al-Zaidi to form a committee overseeing the process, headed by the prime minister-designate alongside caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri.

The move came days after Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr proposed merging armed factions under a body linked to Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah Authority, while offering to dissolve his own movement’s armed wings if the plan proceeds.

Separate political disputes have further complicated cabinet negotiations, with Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs revising nominee lists and reopening competition over sovereign ministries, particularly oil, finance, and interior.

Sources told Shafaq News that rivalry remains intense between the State of Law Coalition led by Nouri Al-Maliki, the Reconstruction and Development Coalition associated with Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement led by Ammar Al-Hakim, especially over control of the oil ministry.

Political analyst Abu Mithaq Al-Masari warned that mounting disputes and pressure on Al-Zaidi could ultimately push him to step down from the task of forming the government if mediation efforts fail in upcoming Coordination Framework meetings.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead