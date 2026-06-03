GCC denounces Iran over attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait

Shafaq News- Riyadh

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday accused Iran of pursuing policies that threaten Gulf states and condemned the targeting of Bahrain and Kuwait as “a dangerous escalation.”

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi argued that the incidents violate international law, the UN Charter, and established international norms, urging a firm international response. He reaffirmed the Council’s solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and its backing for measures aimed at protecting their territorial integrity and national interests.

HE GCCSG: The Ongoing Iranian Aggression Against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait Reveals the Iranian Regime’s Insistence on Pursuing Rejected Hostile Policies that Undermine the Security and Stability of the Region and Threaten Regional and International Peace.… — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) June 3, 2026

Kuwait and Qatar, meanwhile, denounced the Iranian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure across the Gulf, as strikes on Kuwait International Airport killed one person and injured others.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported earlier that two missiles launched toward Kuwait fell short of their targets, while other projectiles aimed at regional allies were intercepted.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility, asserting that it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and a US air and helicopter base in the Gulf “in direct retaliation for a US strike on an IRGC communications tower on the southern coast of Qeshm Island.”