Kuwait, Bahrain denounce renewed Iranian strikes

Shafaq News- Kuwait City/ Manama

Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday condemned renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks on their territories, calling them violations of their sovereignty after the latest exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry described the assaults as a direct threat to the country's security, stability, and the safety of citizens and residents, as well as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said the strikes breached Iran's commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed on June 17, 2026, which called for a permanent halt to military operations and respect for the sovereignty of regional states. The ministry urged the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to hold those responsible accountable, warning that the attacks threatened the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

This is a developing story…