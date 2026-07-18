Praise and pressure greet Mourinho’s Real Madrid return

Shafaq News- Madrid

Jose Mourinho has begun his second spell as Real Madrid coach with support from players and former internationals, but analysts question whether his methods can restore the club’s dominance.

Madrid appointed the Portuguese until June 2029 after losing LaLiga to Barcelona and exiting last season’s Champions League in the quarterfinals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold praised Mourinho’s preseason work, citing intense sessions and high standards. “The principles and the level of demand are very high,” the England defender stated, adding that he expected to learn from the coach and compete for trophies.

Jude Bellingham has also welcomed the appointment, with reports indicating Mourinho plans to move him closer to Kylian Mbappe after his output declined in a deeper role. Former Portugal defender Jorge Andrade backed Mourinho to maximize Madrid’s attacking talent, describing him as a “star” and mentor capable of reshaping the team.

Meanwhile, Iker Casillas offered a restrained endorsement after their difficult relationship during Mourinho’s first tenure. “The club has decided that Jose has to come to Real Madrid and best of luck,” the former captain told DAZN. “Let’s hope he does well, which will be good for Madrid.”

Mourinho’s authority is both the attraction and risk of the appointment, Spanish journalist Tomas Roncero told Cadena SER as the coach could provide the “electroshock” needed in the dressing room, but he is no longer the manager who arrived from treble-winning Inter Milan in 2010.

His first Madrid spell produced LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. The 2011-12 team collected 100 points and scored 121 league goals, but Mourinho left in 2013 after internal disputes and three consecutive Champions League semifinal defeats.

His second tenure will be judged on whether he can combine authority, attacking freedom, and immediate results. Los Blancos begin their LaLiga campaign against Espanyol on August 22.