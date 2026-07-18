Supreme Leader: Trump's signature carries no value

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the signature of US President Donald Trump carried no value, citing repeated American violations of the memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war between the two countries.

In a message on Saturday, Khamenei, referring to the United States as the Great Satan, said “bullying, a totalitarian disposition and brutality form inseparable parts of the American approach,” affirming that Iran's people and the resistance front would “teach it lessons it would not forget.”

The Supreme Leader also emphasized that internal unity is “the guarantee of Iran's dignity and independence, particularly in confronting the criminal and deceitful American enemy.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced on Saturday announced that Tehran suspended its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding after renewed US strikes, arguing that Iran was now defending itself.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also stated that Tehran would uphold its obligations only if Washington did the same. The agreement, he added, could not remain binding on one side.

The memorandum of understanding, signed remotely on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, provided for an end to military strikes and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea through which a large share of global oil shipments passes. Khamenei authorized the signing at the time despite stating reservations, according to a written message he issued in June.

Both governments have since accused each other of breaching the agreement. US strikes on Iranian coastal and military sites resumed in early July, and Washington has attributed them to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the strait, while Tehran has cited the strikes and the reinstatement of oil sanctions as violations by the United States.

The Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour placed the toll from three weeks of US attacks at 50 dead and more than 500 wounded. The fatalities included five women, two children, and two teenagers, while 32 women and 18 children and adolescents were among those injured.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that two US service members were killed “in action” in Jordan during the response to Iranian attacks, while a third remains missing. Four others were evacuated to Jordanian hospitals following the attack and later discharged.