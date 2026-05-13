Al-Zaidi, Al-Halbousi meet in Amman over cabinet formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi held talks with Taqaddum Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi in the Jordanian capital, Amman, two days ago, to discuss issues related to the formation of Iraq’s next government, a senior political source revealed to Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on demands by parties within the Sunni political coalition regarding the allocation of political “points” tied to government positions. According to the discussions, the Taqaddum Party would bear the political cost of the parliament speaker position from its own share, without reducing the coalition’s broader allocation of ministerial posts and state positions.

The source added that the meeting ended without an agreement, stressing that the process of the new government formation “will not be easy.” He noted that several scenarios remain possible, including a boycott of the parliamentary session designated for voting on the cabinet, failure to secure the required quorum, or withholding approval for some nominees.

“Al-Zaidi is continuing efforts to bridge differences between political factions and end disputes among rival parties,” the source said, noting that meetings are ongoing between Al-Zaidi and leaders of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of mainly Shiite political parties, to reach broader understandings.

Earlier in the day, a source close to Al-Zaidi told Shafaq News that he didn’t yet finalize his cabinet selections and is still reviewing candidates submitted by political blocs and parties. He has been holding intensive meetings with a special team tasked with reviewing candidates’ résumés and backgrounds ahead of making final decisions on members of the new cabinet.