Rockets target Komala site in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Four rockets hit the Zargwezle camp, run by the Iranian Kurdish Komala Party in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Authorities have yet to release official details on the attack or the extent of the losses, but preliminary investigations revealed that numerous people were injured and significant damage was recorded.

The Komala Party is an Iranian Kurdish opposition group based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.