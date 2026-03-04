Rocket fire targets Surdas Camp in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Surdas camp in Dukan district, Al-Sulaymaniyah, came under a rocket attack, a security source informed Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The camp, which hosts fighters from the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party, reported no casualties.

Preliminary information indicates the rockets may have originated from Iranian territory, though the claims have not been verified. Kurdish authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

The attack comes amid a sharp rise in drone activity and airstrikes across Iraq since February 28, following direct hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iraqi air defenses have intercepted multiple drones near key military installations in Baghdad, Nineveh, Dhi Qar, and the Kurdistan Region. Several airstrikes have also targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Anbar, Babil, Diyala, and Al-Muthanna, resulting in casualties.