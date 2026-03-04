Trump: Anyone who wants to lead Iran ends up dead

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States and Israel will continue the war on Iran, claiming that Tehran’s leadership is collapsing.

“We’re in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going,” Trump emphasized in a speech. “Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead."

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that American aircraft have established control over Iranian airspace, adding that Tehran’s leaders are "merely watching" US and Israeli planes overhead.