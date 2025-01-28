Erbil, Istanbul Industry Chambers explore investment plans

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Vice President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamaran Bajgar, met with his Turkish counterpart, Sadik Ayhan, to discuss opportunities for industrial investment in the Kurdistan Region.

The Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that the discussions focused on enhancing coordination with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ICI).

Bajgar reaffirmed the Erbil Chamber’s readiness to provide all necessary support and facilities for establishing factories and boosting investment in the region noting that “the Kurdistan Region offers promising investment opportunities across various sectors, particularly in agriculture, clean energy production, and other industries.”

For his part, Ayhan highlighted that industrialists from Istanbul are planning to establish factories in various sectors in Erbil and the Kurdistan Region, adding, “We came to identify the needs of the Kurdistan Region in terms of factory development and to study priority areas for investment.”

Both sides emphasized the importance of exchanging delegations and expertise to strengthen economic cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, the statement concluded.