Drone attack targets Iranian Kurdish Komala party site in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A facility belonging to the Iranian Kurdish Komala Party came under attack on Thursday in the Zargwezle area of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, a security source told Shafaq News, adding that no casualties have been reported.

No further details were immediately available regarding the nature of the attack or the extent of material damage.

The Komala Party is an Iranian Kurdish opposition group based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.