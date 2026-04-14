Drone strike in Al-Sulaymaniyah kills one

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone attack targeted a position of the Iranian opposition group Komala in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, killing one member of the group, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Ghazal Mola, a fighter within Komala forces, died from severe injuries sustained in the strike that hit the Surdash camp, the source added.

Earlier in the day, another security source reported that sites belonging to Komala in the Surdash area had come under attack by drones.