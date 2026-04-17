Al-Sulaymaniyah: Health authorities investigate private hospital over death of Iranian opposition fighter

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaimaniyah

The Health Ministry in the Kurdistan Region on Friday launched a legal investigation to hold those responsible accountable after a private hospital reportedly refused to admit an injured Iranian opposition fighter, leading to her death.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that the injured woman, Ghazal Molan, was transferred from Shoresh Hospital, affiliated with the Peshmerga Health Foundation, to Bahxshin private hospital, but was not received or provided with the necessary medical treatment. “Any negligence in this case is completely unacceptable,” the statement added, stressing that health institutions must fulfill their humanitarian duty to protect lives and “must not be influenced by any political pressure or intentions.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a security source in Al-Sulaimaniyah told Shafaq News that a member of the Komala Party died from severe injuries sustained in a drone strike that targeted the Sordash camp.

The Central Committee of the Komala Party condemned missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran against refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region, saying the Sordash camp is officially recognized by both the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region Government.