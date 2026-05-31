Iraq’s Wasit bans livestock entry to curb CCHF spread

Shafaq News- Wasit

Wasit Governor Ali Salimoun ordered the closure of the province’s borders to livestock on Sunday as authorities sought to limit the transmission of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

In a statement, Salimoun directed officials to block the entry of livestock unless they meet approved veterinary and health requirements, describing the step as part of efforts to reduce the risk of infection. He also ordered tighter controls at border crossings and inspection checkpoints, alongside enhanced coordination between government bodies responsible for disease monitoring and response.

The Iraqi Agriculture Ministry last week introduced a series of preventive and precautionary measures to contain the disease amid continued infections reported in several provinces.

Iraq has recorded 53 CCHF cases and nine deaths so far in 2026, following 247 infections and 38 fatalities nationwide in 2025, according to Shafaq News tracker.

CCHF is a viral disease transmitted through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, particularly during slaughter and meat handling without protective equipment. Livestock breeders, butchers, and slaughterhouse workers are among the groups most at risk of infection.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq