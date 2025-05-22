Iraq's Wasit reports first CCHF case

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Wasit has recorded its first confirmed case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a medical source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the case involves a man in his thirties from the Jassan subdistrict, adding that the patient’s condition is currently stable.

However, the Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed on April 20 five cases of CCHF, including one in Wasit.

The health authorities in the Duhok province of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region confirmed a second case for this month.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 47 confirmed cases of CCHF since the start of 2025, including nine deaths.