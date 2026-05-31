Iraqi influencer faces probe over funding behind social media prizes

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi content creator Abu Jannah was arrested in northern Iraq’s Nineveh Province on Sunday for questioning over the financing of the giveaways featured in his social media posts, a security source told Shafaq News.

Known for distributing new cars, cash rewards, and other prizes to followers and members of the public, Abu Jannah, who owns a gypsum factory and a food products business operating under his commercial brand, came under scrutiny following growing public debate over the scale of spending showcased online. The investigation focuses on the funding behind those activities rather than the material he publishes.

In April 2026, Iraq’s Interior Ministry's Offensive Content Committee initiated legal proceedings against the influencer. A source informed our agency at the time that the file was referred to Baghdad’s Al-Karkh Court, which handles publishing and media-related cases, over claims that he appeared alongside individuals wanted by the judiciary in similar matters. The referral also included accusations related to content deemed inconsistent with public decency and the involvement of minors in its production and distribution.

Read more: Legal pursuits in Iraq over blasphemy and “immoral content”