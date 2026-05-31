Iranian Consul invites Shafaq News, Iraqi outlets to visit Iran

Shafaq News- Basra

Iran's Consul General in Basra, Ali Abedi, invited Shafaq News and several Iraqi media outlets to visit Iran and observe developments on the ground, as part of efforts to strengthen ties between media institutions in the two countries.

A delegation of Iranian media officials and satellite channel representatives, accompanied by the Consul, toured Basra province, southern Iraq, and met with Iraqi media professionals to discuss cooperation and professional exchange.

Abedi told Shafaq News that the delegation briefed Iraqi media representatives on conditions inside Iran amid the ongoing war and the challenges resulting from it, stressing the importance of professional reporting in conveying facts and keeping the public informed of developments.