Portuguese embassy reopening tops Iraq-Portugal talks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel discussed on Sunday the possibility of reopening Portugal’s embassy in Baghdad, which has remained closed since 2007 due to security concerns.

During a phone call, the two ministers explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation and strengthen ties between Iraq and the European Union, emphasizing the importance of Portuguese support for Iraq’s engagement with the bloc and broader political and economic cooperation.

The discussions also addressed regional developments and international coordination efforts, with particular focus on the security and economic repercussions of military operations and maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rangel extended a formal invitation to Hussein to visit Portugal next month to continue consultations and advance bilateral relations, while the Iraqi FM confirmed his intention to accept it.