Iraq welcomes new wave of international recognition for Palestine

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed recent announcements by several countries recognizing the State of Palestine.

In an official statement on Thursday, the ministry specifically commended France, Canada, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Portugal for either recognizing Palestine or beginning formal steps toward recognition. The statement noted that Portugal intends to initiate official procedures during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September.

These actions “mark important support for international efforts to achieve justice for the Palestinian people and pave the way for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”